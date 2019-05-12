Police searching for driver after man struck outside club in Linden

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver after a man was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run outside a strip club in New Jersey early Sunday.

The accident happened in front of Cheeques Gentleman's Club in Linden just after 3 a.m. as the club was closing.

Police say the incident began as a fight between multiple people in the parking lot and a 31-year-old man from Jersey City was then hit by a car that fled the scene.

Authorities have not yet issued a description of the vehicle, which was traveling west on East Linden Avenue.

The crash victim and a person injured in the fight were both taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Both are in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Joseph Kaulfers at (908) 474-8536 or Inv. Jimmy Solano at (908) 474-8505.

