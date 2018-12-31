Man critically injured in shooting in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Greenwich Village on Monday night.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Bedford Street just before 5 p.m.
Police say the man was shot inside an apartment building.
Authorities are still searching for a suspect and the motive of the shooting is under investigation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*