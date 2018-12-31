Man critically injured in shooting in Greenwich Village

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Bedford Street just before 5 p.m.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Greenwich Village on Monday night.

Police say the man was shot inside an apartment building.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect and the motive of the shooting is under investigation.

