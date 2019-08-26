Man critically wounded in shooting outside deli in Queens

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Queens Monday afternoon.

It happened in front of a deli at 140th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in Laurelton.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the gunman.

