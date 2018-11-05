HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was critically injured in a shooting in Harlem that shattered glass in a nearby bodega.
It happened just before 7 p.m. outside the store at 112th Street and Lenox Avenue.
Panicked crowds scrambled for cover when a gunman opened fire, shooting a 30-year-old man in the chest at close range.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical but stable condition.
A woman inside the store was also injured after being hit by shattered glass when bullets pierced through a glass door of the deli. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
So far there have been no arrests.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube