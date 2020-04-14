FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run in Queens.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and College Point Boulevard in Flushing.
A 29-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit, possibly by an SUV.
The driver didn't stop and the victim died at the scene.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man crossing Flushing street killed in hit and run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News