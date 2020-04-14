Man crossing Flushing street killed in hit and run

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run in Queens.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and College Point Boulevard in Flushing.

A 29-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit, possibly by an SUV.

The driver didn't stop and the victim died at the scene.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flushingqueensnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Staten Island house fire injures 3
Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Brooklyn
NYPD officers thank health care heroes fighting COVID-19
Show More
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
Cuomo says ' the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
NJ death toll more than state lost in both Korean, Vietnam wars
Bronx man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
More TOP STORIES News