Man crossing street fatally struck by hit and run driver in Queens

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit and run in Queens early Sunday.

Police responded at about 12:40 a.m. to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at Hillside Avenue and 153rd Street.

Officers found a 54-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma about the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as Azeemuddin Jalaluddin of Queens.

An investigation revealed that a dark colored Honda Pilot with New York State license plates was travelling westbound on Hillside Avenue when it struck the male pedestrian who was attempting to cross 153 Street while travelling northbound.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene. The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

