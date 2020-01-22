Man dead, woman critically injured in apartment fire in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second-alarm apartment fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn Wednesday, leaving a man dead and a woman critically injured.The blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from an apartment located above a store on the top floor of the four-story building."I kept hearing a lot of alarms," eyewitness Jasmine Reeves said. "I looked out my window, and I saw them pulling out a person out the building. There were flames coming from the top floor."Crews had to go underneath flames in the doorway of the apartment where the fire started.They found a 37-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in the front bedroom.Both were rescued from the apartment, given CPR and rushed to Methodist Hospital."It looks like smoke inhalation," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala said. "Heavy smoke in the front of the apartment, heavy heat in the front of the apartment."The man was pronounced dead a short time later, becoming city's fifth fire death in just days.The woman remains in critical but stable condition.Authorities have not released the name of either victim.Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment, and no other injuries were reported.FDNY officials said the fire didn't spread because the door to the affected apartment was closed, which limited the amount of injuries and saved lives."The message is, you need a working smoke alarm," Gala said. "You need to keep that door closed."As fire investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze, officials continue to assess the extent of damage to the building.The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.----------