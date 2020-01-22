Man dead, woman critically injured in apartment fire in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 2-alarm apartment fire has left a man dead and woman critically injured in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn.The blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Fifth Avenue.Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an apartment located above a store, on the top floor of a four-story building.Crews had to go underneath flames in the doorway to enter the apartment.They found a 37-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in the front bedroom.Both were rescued from the apartment, given CPR and rushed to Methodist Hospital.The man was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman remains in critical but stable condition.Their names have not been released.Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment. No other injuries were reported.The building is not fireproof. Residents in several other apartments said their fire alarms went off, alerting them to get out.Fire crews said the fire didn't spread because the door to this apartment was closed, which limited the amount of injuries and saved lives.The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents as fire investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze.----------