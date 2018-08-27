Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane

LAX police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane, officials said. (@Chadridgely/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared to depart, officials said.

The man scaled an outer perimeter fence near Lincoln and Sepulveda boulevards Monday shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers spotted the man climb the fence and took him into custody as he appeared to be getting closer to a Delta plane that was staging for departure.



One passenger on the Delta flight said it appeared the man was doing pushups before he was apprehended.

Passengers at LAX saw police detain a man who scaled an outer perimeter fence and approached their plane.


Police say the man appears to be a transient with mental health issues and who had no identification. He is expected to be taken to a mental-health facility for an evaluation.

