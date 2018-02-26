Passenger detained after sliding down plane's emergency chute at Newark Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was detained after sliding down a plane's emergency chute at Newark Airport.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A passenger on United Airlines flight out of Newark Airport apparently didn't want to wait aboard a delayed flight one minute longer.

Port Authority police say Troy Fattun, 25, of Micronesia opened the emergency exit and slid down the inflated chute.

It happened Sunday night at around 10 p.m. Police say they responded to the report of a disorderly passenger aboard United Flight 1640 bound for Tampa, Florida.

Fattun, a U.S. national, was immediately detained upon landing on the ground and charges against him are pending.

As a result, the flight and all aboard were delayed. The flight finally departed at 12:09 a.m. and arrived in Tampa at 2:51 a.m.


United Airlines released a statement:
"While Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger opened the emergency exit door and departed the aircraft using the slide. Following an aircraft swap, the flight departed for Tampa at 12:09 a.m. local time."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
United Airlinespassengerslidenewark liberty international airportnewark international airportNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News