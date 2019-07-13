u.s. & world

Man dies after attacking immigration jail in Washington, police say

TACOMA, Wash. -- Authorities in western Washington say a man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at buildings and vehicles at an immigration jail has died after police arrived and shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police Department in a news release says officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police say a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

Authorities say police arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Four Tacoma police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
Octopus emerges from shell, surprising fisherman in Japan
Barry wave hammers deputy's boat, shattering window: VIDEO
Couple ties the knot as Barry approaches Gulf Coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
911 call for reports of foul odor leads to discovery of woman's body
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
Plane at Newark Airport evacuated due to suspicious photo
Suspect sought after woman in car shot in neck in Queens
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Barry wave hammers deputy's boat, shattering window: VIDEO
Reports: Kanye West met with investors to discuss Star Wars-themed homes
Show More
3 firefighters injured battling fire at Manhattan apartment building
Police: Employee sexually assaulted girl detained at Kohl's store
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep in Wimbledon final
46-year-old woman apparently drowns in LI swimming pool
Man charged in shooting of NY Giants draft pick and teammate
More TOP STORIES News