Man dies after being crushed from falling safe in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man died after a falling safe crushed him in Manhattan.

Police say they found the man on the third floor landing of a building in Chinatown Sunday afternoon, pinned underneath a safe.

Police believe the man was trying to move the safe up several flights of stairs, when it fell on him.

The FDNY says another person went to the hospital.

Police believe it was an accident.

