Connecticut man dies after being dragged 50 feet in hit and run

BRIDGEPORT, Conneticut (WABC) --
A 36-year-old man died after being dragged 50 feet by a car in a hit and run in Connecticut early Monday.

The body was found around 5:15 a.m. on East Main Street near Autumn Street, where a passerby called the police.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Bernard Mann, who died from massive head trauma.

Police say he was standing the in the middle of the road when he was hit.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger that is believed to have front-end damage.

The driver fled onto Boston Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

