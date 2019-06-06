Man dies after being found with head trauma in Long Island park

MONTAUK, Long Island (WABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a park on Long Island Thursday morning.Authorities say two people walking on a trail found the body around 7:30 a.m. in Kirk Park in Montauk and alerted authorities.The man suffered head injuries and was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.His identity has not been released, other than to confirm he is a 38-year-old Montauk resident.There was no indication of any gang connection, and no one is in custody at this time.Further details were not available, but police said they are treating it as a murder investigation.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------