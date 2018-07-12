A man was pulled from the surf at Robert Moses State Park in Suffolk County after he suffered an apparent heart attack Thursday afternoon.Parks superintendent George Gorman tells Eyewitness News that beachgoers walking along the shore saw the victim in the water around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Field 3, outside a lifeguard-protected zone.They pulled him out and started CPR, and they also called 911 and alerted lifeguards.The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.----------