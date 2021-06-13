Man dies after being shot outside Bronx church

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 people shot outside Bronx church

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a church in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police say a 43-year-old man died after being shot in the chest and the neck.

A 28-year-old woman was also grazed by the bullet. The woman was not believed to be an intended target.



Both victims were in front of the church on Prospect Ave in Morrisania, when a hail of bullets rang out.

No arrests were made.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

ALSO READ | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisanianew york citybronxcrimeshootingchurch
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother throws children out window and then jumps
Violence continues at Washington Square Park; curfew now at midnight
Longtime Eyewitness News viewer, 'Toots' passes away just shy of 101st birthday
Hauppauge School District will not make masks mandatory inside school buildings
What mom, daughter did with 80,000 penny child support payment
Polls open in NYC as early voting begins in primary election
Diver describes near-death experience inside whale's mouth
Show More
Legally blind cheerleader, track team member will attend Harvard in fall
Flying taxis could soon become a reality
3 arrested, 1 suspect still at large in drive-by shooting that wounded 4
Runaway peacock captured, police search for owners
Suspects wanted in attempted robbery, anti-Semitic attack
More TOP STORIES News