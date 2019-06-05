Man dies after random assault by stranger on New Jersey street

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man died after being struck in an unprovoked attack in New Jersey last week, and now, the suspect is facing manslaughter charges.

Authorities say 53-year-old Tyrone Johnson was walking down the 600 block of Broad Street in Newark just before 8:30 p.m. on May 30 when he was attacked by an apparent stranger.

Johnson fell and struck his head, and he was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

The suspect, 31-year-old Oscar Kadua, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

