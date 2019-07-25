Man dies after woman, child killed in fire at home in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A third person has died after a woman and child were killed in a fire in Queens Sunday morning.The call came in at about 9:40 a.m. for the two-alarm fire at a two-story brick home on 117th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to the blaze.A 51-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, identified as Silvia Umana and Guadalupe Perez, were rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead.A 19-year-old male was hospitalized in critical condition and a 15-year-old male who jumped out a window to escape the flames had non-life threatening injuries.Police announced Thursday that the 19-year-old, identified as Gilbert Diaz, also died from his injuries.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The fire was declared under control shortly before 11 a.m.----------