Man's death after Elizabeth, New Jersey bar fight under investigation

(Shutterstock)

ELIZABETH, New Jersey -- Authorities are investigating the death of a man following an early morning altercation at a New Jersey bar.

Union County prosecutors said Elizabeth patrol units responded to an altercation at Ben's Bar shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Oscar Melara of Elizabeth, "having sustained injuries," was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors didn't report any arrests.

The prosecutor's office, Elizabeth police and the Union County sheriff's office crime scene unit are investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police investigators.

