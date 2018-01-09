Man on Long Island dies while trying to free trapped SUV from snowdrift

Eyewitness News
EAST HAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) --
A 73-year-old man was found dead Monday after his SUV got stuck in a snowdrift earlier in the day.

Police say they found Vincent D'Angelo outside his Ford Explorer at approximately 4:20 p.m. on the access road at Sammy's Beach in East Hampton.

The man was driving to that beach for a duck hunt when deep snow in the area caused his vehicle to become stuck.

D'Angelo collapsed while he was trying to free the SUV from the snow.

East Hampton Town Police are investigating the incident.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundsnowlong islandsuffolk county newsEast HamptonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News