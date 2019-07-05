Man displays handgun during pair of Bronx robberies 30 minutes apart

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of suspects behind a pair of terrifying armed robberies in the Bronx that took place about a half an hour apart.The first incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of 187th Street and Prospect Avenue.Authorities say the unidentified males approached a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman and displayed a handgun before forcing them onto the ground.The suspects rifled through the victims' pockets, stealing an iPhone and a necklace before fleeing in a gray vehicle driven by a third person.Then, just after 4:30 a.m., police say the same suspects approached three male victims on Selwyn Avenue and diplayed the firearm.They stole two cell phones and a wallet with $180 before fleeing in the same vehicle.The first suspect is described as a black male with short hair and a beard who was wearing a shirt with "BULLS" on the front.The second suspect is described as a black male who was wearing camouflage shorts and a vest.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------