Man, dog sleeping in Manhattan subway station stabbed during dispute

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man sleeping at a Chelsea subway station with his dog was stabbed in the leg during a dispute, and his Rottweiler was also injured.Police say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench at the 14th Street station when he got into a dispute with another man around 4:15 a.m.The dispute escalated, and authorities say the suspect stabbed him in the calf.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.The dog also sustained a slash to his hind leg.The suspect, armed with a knife, fled onto the street.He was described as a black man wearing black pants and a brown jacket and a black hat. He was accompanied by a womanNo arrests were immediately made.Subway service bypassed the station as police investigated.----------