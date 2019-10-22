Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center, police say

Officials say the incident as reported near West and Vesey streets just after 4 p.m.
Specific details on the incident are not yet known.
The NYPD also put out an alert that they were investigating a suspicious package in the same area.
.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the vicinity of West St & Vesey St by World Trade Center in the @NYPD1PCT. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HMfuNkPtdg— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 22, 2019
Police later cleared the suspicious package, but advised that drivers should expect residual delays as West Street remained closed in both directions south of Vesey Street.
It is unclear if or how both incidents are connected, but the NYPD was taking the incident seriously and placed armed officers throughout the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*