Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center, police say

.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the vicinity of West St & Vesey St by World Trade Center in the @NYPD1PCT. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HMfuNkPtdg — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 22, 2019

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was taken into custody after dousing himself in gasoline in Lower Manhattan, police say.Officials say the incident as reported near West and Vesey streets just after 4 p.m.Specific details on the incident are not yet known.The NYPD also put out an alert that they were investigating a suspicious package in the same area.Police later cleared the suspicious package, but advised that drivers should expect residual delays as West Street remained closed in both directions south of Vesey Street.It is unclear if or how both incidents are connected, but the NYPD was taking the incident seriously and placed armed officers throughout the area.----------