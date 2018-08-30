29-yearold man drowns after being pulled from water off Orchard Beach

The man was swimming after lifeguards went off duty.

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) --
A man has died after he was pulled from the water at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

Police say 29-year-old Adolfo Munoz went missing while he was swimming after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Divers spotted him after searching for 45 minutes.

Another swimmer was able to get out of the water and helped pinpoint the man's location. It's unclear if they were together.

"It was dark. There were still people on the beach. A lot of frantic, frantic panic about a missing swimmer in the water," said FDNY Chief John Esposito.


Sources say the victim may have been intoxicated.

The NYPD Harbor Unit, NYPD Aviation, FDNY and Coast Guard were all assisting in the search.

At least nine rescue boats dotted the shoreline along with nearly 100 first responders.

Lifeguards are on duty until 6 p.m. Swimming is prohibited when there are no lifeguards.

