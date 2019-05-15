Man charged with robbing Bronx bank days after release from prison for prior robbery spree

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The bank robber who's been dubbed the "Broadway Bandit" is back behind bars after police took the man into custody.
Police say 49-year-old Jamie Frierson was responsible for robbing an Apple Bank in the Bronx on May 8, days after he had been released from prison for robbing seven banks in 2017.
"After being released from federal prison for robbing banks, Jamie Frierson allegedly went right back to the very crime that put him in jail in the first place," FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said. "He clearly did not learn a lesson. Our FBI/NYPD Violent Crimes Task Force worked hard to track Mr. Frierson down before he was able to hit yet another bank."
At the time of his spree, he was dubbed the "Broadway Bandit" because five of the seven banks he hit were on Broadway in Manhattan.
No one was injured during Frierson's recent robbery.
