Man due in court after fatal stabbing of teen at Long Island strip mall

The teenage victim is being remembered by friends, family and his community in Nassau County as they try to cope with this tragic loss.
Tyler Flach, 18, will be taken from Nassau County Police Headquarters in Mineola to a courtroom in Hempstead later Thursday morning.
He is accused in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris at a strip mall in Oceanside earlier this week.
Wednesday night, his friends and family came together at a candlelight vigil at the spot where he was stabbed, all to remember the Oceanside High School student and demand justice.
Videos circulated on social media showing that after school brawl that police say may have been over a girl.
"He was a person that would help anyone, and no one helped him," said Keyanna Morris, Kahseen's sister.
Morris' family says none of it makes sense.
"It's a hard pill to swallow, sometimes I want to believe it's a bad nightmare," said his aunt, Kameel Gayle.
There was a huge crowd of people in the parking lot during the fight. Police say they're looking to make additional arrests anyone else involved.
"He was so happy." 16-year-old Khaseen Morris is remembered by his sister. Morris died after being stabbed during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Monday. Full story: https://t.co/vbKyclmy6I pic.twitter.com/HAcLBJeVwr— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019
