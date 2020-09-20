Man ejected from van, critically injured after two-vehicle crash in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was critically injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Sunday morning.The incident happened just after 4 a.m. at Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.Police say a van raced through a red light and struck another vehicle on Suydam Street.A 38-year passenger was ejected from the van and was rushed to a nearby hospital.Both of the drivers involved stayed at the scene.----------