Man escapes Queens high-rise fire, but overcome by smoke in hallway

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
One person was injured in a high-rise fire in Queens Thursday morning.

The flames broke out in a 22nd-floor apartment inside the buildong on Beach 19th Street in Far Rockaway just after 11:30 a.m.

The resident managed to get out of his apartment, but he was found by firefighters in the hallway being overcome by smoke.

He was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control and contained them to the apartment.

There was smoke and water damage in the rest of the building.

Firefighters were initially concerned with the high winds, but they were able to extinguish the fire.

