Man exposes himself to 9-year-old sisters on Long Island, tries to pull down one's pants: Police

MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to two young sisters on separate occasions and attempted to pull down one of the girl's pants.The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on Petit Avenue in Merrick.Authorities say the sisters, both 9, encountered a male white subject at two different times while traveling to and from their home to their grandmother's house on Webster Street.The first victim was riding her bicycle to her grandmother's when she observed the man sitting on a bicycle on the corner of Petit Avenue and Webster Street intentionally exposing himself to her, according to detectives.The victim turned around and went home to tell her parents.Approximately two minutes later, the second victim, while riding to her home from her grandmother's, also observed the same man.As she attempted to ride her bicycle passed him, police say he lunged at her, grabbing her shoulders, and attempted to pull her pants down.The victim screamed and was able to get away before riding home to tell her parents.The man fled the scene.He was described as being in his 20s, with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt, red pants, black sneakers and a paper mask covering his mouth.His bicycle was described as being black in color with a white stripe and was possibly motorized.He was last seen heading westbound on Webster Street.Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------