Man exposes himself to woman on East Harlem elevator

NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a 23-year-old woman inside an elevator in East Harlem.

It happened on July 21st just before 10 p.m. at a building on 1st Avenue and East 124th Street.

Police say the suspect waited for the doors of the elevator to close before he exposed himself and then ran off on the 13th floor.

The victim was not injured.

The individual is described as a dark-skinned man, 6'0" tall, last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

