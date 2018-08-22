Man exposes himself to woman on East Harlem elevator

NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a 23-year-old woman inside an elevator in East Harlem, Manhattan.

It happened on July 21 just before 10 p.m. at a building on 1st Avenue and East 124th Street.

Police said the suspect waited for the doors of the elevator to close before he exposed himself and then ran off on the 13th floor.

The victim was not injured.

The individual is described as a dark-skinned man, 6'0" tall, last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

