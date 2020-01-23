Man facing charges after brazen bat attack in Morrisania

By Eyewitness News
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is facing serious charges after allegedly going on the attack with a baseball bat in the Bronx.

Police say Felix German was caught on camera swinging a bat at a man in front of a grocery store in the Morrisania section on Monday, January 13.

German apparently got into a dispute with the victim, and that somehow escalated into violence.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his hand.

German faces attempted assault and weapons charges.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

