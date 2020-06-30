Man falls 30 feet into hidden well inside historic Connecticut house

GUILFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man in Connecticut is lucky to be alive after surviving a bizarre fall.He was helping a friend move into a historic home in Guilford Sunday when he tumbled through a floor.Instead of hitting a sub-floor or a basement, the man plunged 30 feet into a well filled with water.He had to tread water for 25 minutes until rescuers pulled him out with ropes.Miraculously, he suffered just minor injuries.Just last week rescuers in the same town had to save another man from water, during a crabbing adventure gone wrong.----------