Man falls to death at his own Upper East Side rooftop party

Aerial View of the Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man fell to his death off his Manhattan apartment building during a roof party Thursday night.

The 27-year-old victim was sitting on the fourth-floor roof of the Second Avenue building on the Upper East Side when he fell around 11:30 p.m.

He appeared to have been sitting on the ledge when he lost his balance and fell.

He was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital

The death is not suspicious, and it appears the victim may have been drinking at a party he was hosting.

