Man falls while apparently trying to break up fight in Bronx, dies

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- A fight turned deadly in the Bronx.

A 57-year-old man was found with severe head trauma on East Mount Eden Avenue just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the man may have been trying to break up a fight when he fell to the ground, hitting his head.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

