Man falls while apparently trying to break up fight in Bronx, dies

BRONX (WABC) -- A fight turned deadly in the Bronx.
A 57-year-old man was found with severe head trauma on East Mount Eden Avenue just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Police say the man may have been trying to break up a fight when he fell to the ground, hitting his head.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
