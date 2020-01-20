Man fatally shot, 2 wounded inside Manhattan restaurant

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot and two others were wounded in gunfire at a restaurant in Manhattan Monday morning.The gunshots rang out at the 24-hour Floridita Restaurant on 10th Avenue in Inwood just before 5 a.m.A 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and a 58-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Harlem Hospital.Police initially believed there were only two victims, but a 29-year-old man later showed up at Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.He is also believe to have been shot at the Floridita.Police are looking for a gunman who fled the scene. He is described as a heavyset black male in his mid 30s, last seen wearing a blue coat.No arrests were immediately made, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.----------