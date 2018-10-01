COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --A man was fatally shot in a movie theater parking lot after police say he was followed following a dispute at a Queens strip club early Monday.
Authorities say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the chest by a masked gunman in the College Point Multiplex Cinemas parking lot just before 3:30 a.m.
After leaving Angels Strip Club in Flushing, police say the victim and his girlfriend were followed to the movie theater lot, where the suspects crashed into the victim's car.
The suspect pulled the victim out of his car and shot him, police said. He did not shoot the man's girlfriend, but authorities say the suspect and three others took her car.
Both vehicles were found ditched nearby.
Two firearms were also recovered in the suspect's vehicle.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Angels is coincidentally the same strip club where Cardi B allegedly attacked or ordered an attack on two bartenders on August 29. She surrendered to face charges Monday.
