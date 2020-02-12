Man fatally shot at NYCHA Glenwood Houses in Brooklyn

(Shutterstock)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed at a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn.

A male in his 20s was shot in the chest at the Glenwood Houses on Ralph Avenue in Canarsie on Tuesday, police said.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

Related topics:
canarsiebrooklyndeadly shooting
