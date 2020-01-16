Man fatally shot by Connecticut State Police following chase

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut -- A man was fatally shot by Connecticut State Police on Wednesday night after a reported carjacking, officials said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was shot by troopers at an exit in West Haven following a dangerous pursuit, the Hartford Courant reported.

Troopers said the man was intentionally colliding into other cars on the interstate while they were in pursuit. The chase ended with gunfire, including shots fired by police. The man was taken to Yale New Haven, where he later died.

No troopers, other drivers or bystanders were hurt during the events, police said.

West Haven police said Campbell Avenue is closed between Highland and Abner streets and police expect the road to remain closed for some time.

Officials did not disclose how many shots were fired by the three troopers involved but said their names will be released Thursday.

At least two of the troopers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting and that footage will be made available "in the very near future," state police said.

