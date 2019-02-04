Man fatally shot at Queens subway station after dispute

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a subway station in Queens. The entire disturbing incident was caught on camera.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the 90th Street station at Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute that started on a Manhattan-bound 7 train and ended on the subway platform.

Video showed the men wrestling with the victim on the ground. Punches were thrown until the man in the gray jacket stood up and pulled out a gun.

Eyewitness News has frozen the video there because, in the next few seconds, the gun is fired six times killing the victim.

Subway riders ran from the terrifying scene.

The victim, said to be 20-30 years old, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene. One is described to be a heavy-set Hispanic man with facial hair and a scarf. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man


One business owner says witnesses rushed into his store for safety, and he locked the doors behind them.

"We just heard gunshots and then people rushed downstairs, and then even one girl was crying, and I guess she saw it - rushing into my store and ran into the back," said Simon Lee, a store owner.

The incident led to service disruptions and delays on the 7 line as trains bypassed the 90th Street station in both directions.

It is unclear if the victim knew his assailants. At this point investigators are ruling out robbery as a motive. Sources say it could be gang-related.

