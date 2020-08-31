Man fatally shot in back inside Brooklyn church; police searching for suspect

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting inside of a church in Brooklyn.
According to police, a 62-year-old man was shot one time in the back outside of Glorious Church of God on Halsey Street in Stuyvesant Heights.
Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
Residents say the victim, who goes by the nickname "Swayne," was in charge of taking care of the church.
Police are searching for a male in his 30s, between 5'8'' and 5'10''.
No arrests have been made at this time
It's unknown if there are any additional suspects.
