Man fatally shot in broad daylight on Newark street

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot in broad daylight on a street in Newark Tuesday morning, and police are hunting for the gunman.

It happened as the victim was walking near Broad and Market streets just before 10 a.m.

He was shot multiple times and attempted to run from the scene, but he collapsed and was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Law enforcement officials say it appears the victim was targeted.

"We had multiple officers in the area, as we always do, and they responded immediately," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "This appears to be drug-related, and we are pursuing active leads at this moment."

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

