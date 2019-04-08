Man fatally shot in chest in Queens, suspect in custody

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has died after he was shot in the chest in Queens Monday, and authorities have taken the suspected gunman into custody.
The shooting happened around noon at 88th Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
The victim was rushed in critical condition to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he later died.
Authorities say the suspect ran into a nearby building, and officers were able to take him into custody.
