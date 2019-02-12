FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --A 31-year-old man was fatally shot after leaving a karaoke bar in Queens early Tuesday.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in front of 131-01 Fowler Avenue in Flushing.
He had just left a karaoke bar when another vehicle pulled up, and a suspect opened fire.
The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Queens.
Police are continuing to search for the suspect.
