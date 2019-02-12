Man fatally shot in drive-by while leaving Queens karaoke bar

Police are investigating the deadly shooting in Flushing, Queens.

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot after leaving a karaoke bar in Queens early Tuesday.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times in front of 131-01 Fowler Avenue in Flushing.

He had just left a karaoke bar when another vehicle pulled up, and a suspect opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Queens.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

