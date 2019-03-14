Gambino crime family member fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A member of the Gambino crime family was fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island Wednesday night, sources tell Eyewitness News.The 53-year-old was shot several times at about 9:30 p.m. at the home on Hilltop Terrace near 4 Corners Road.He was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he later diedThere have been no arrests as police investigate the shooting.The man's name has not yet been released.----------