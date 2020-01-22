Man fatally shot in front of home in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police said a man was shot and killed in front of his home in Queens on Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before noon on 118th Avenue.

Authorities discovered the victim, 39-year-old Kevin Williams, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and lying on the pavement.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim does appear to be the intended target.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityst. albansfatal shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
4-alarm fire tears through NJ florist, spreads to other stores
Nassau County forms coalition to advocate for bail reform changes
Flavored vaping sales banned in NJ
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at LI mall
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Amid protest, NYC holds hearing on homeless in subway system
7 On Your Side: Historic NY Christmas tree again on chopping block
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
More TOP STORIES News