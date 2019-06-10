Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Upper Manhattan.

The gunfire erupted around 2:20 a.m. Monday on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Hamilton Heights.

Police say a 40-year-old man was hit in the leg.

EMS rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

