HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Upper Manhattan.
The gunfire erupted around 2:20 a.m. Monday on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Hamilton Heights.
Police say a 40-year-old man was hit in the leg.
EMS rushed him to the hospital where he died.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More