FATAL SHOOTING

Man fatally shot in Newburgh; Suspects arrested after police chase

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) --
Authorities say four suspects who led police on a chase are under arrest after a man was fatally shot in Orange County Friday night.

Police said 40-year-old Jermaine Cooper had been shot on Hasbrouck Street in Newburgh around 10:30 p.m. Cooper, of Newburgh, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that people inside a white SUV shot Cooper, and police determined that the suspects fled in a Toyota Rav4 toward Route 9W. An officer noticed the SUV and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The suspects led police on a chase until their SUV crashed near Smith Street and Lent Street in Poughkeepsie. Four men tried to flee from the car on foot but were apprehended.

Police said 24-year-old Donnell Johnson, of Poughkeepsie, and 29-year-old Steven Williams, of Arlington, face murder and weapons charges. Eighteen-year-old Kyreem Seiman and 23-year-old Tysheed McPhee, both Poughkeepsie residents, also face weapons charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderpolice chasefatal shootingNewburghOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL SHOOTING
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Police describe Florida bank shooting that killed 5
2 men shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Queens
More fatal shooting
Top Stories
Suspect charged in Brooklyn beating streamed on Facebook Live
Shooting in Newark leaves 4 women wounded, 1 critically
Suspect arrested in Louisiana shooting that left 5 dead
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Boy loses consciousness after ingesting mom's methadone on LI
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
Show More
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
88-year-old woman killed when car rolls over her in Brooklyn
NYPD greeted by stolen dog during door knock at suspect's home
Aide says Trump OK with second shutdown over border dispute
More News