FATAL SHOOTING

Man fatally shot in Newburgh; Suspects arrested after police chase

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot in Orange County Friday night, and four suspects were arrested after leading police on a chase.

Police said 40-year-old Jermaine Cooper had been shot on Hasbrouck Street in Newburgh around 10:30 p.m. Cooper, of Newburgh, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that people inside a white SUV shot Cooper, and police determined that the suspects fled in a Toyota Rav4 toward Route 9W. An officer noticed the SUV and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The suspects led police on a chase until their SUV crashed near Smith Street and Lent Street in Poughkeepsie. Four men tried to flee from the car on foot by were apprehended.

Police said 24-year-old Donnell Johnson, of Poughkeepsie, and 29-year-old Steven Williams, of Arlington, face murder and weapons charges. Eighteen-year-old Kyreem Seiman and 23-year-old Tysheed McPhee, both Poughkeepsie residents, also face weapons charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.

