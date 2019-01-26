A man was fatally shot in Orange County Friday night, and four suspects were arrested after leading police on a chase.Police said 40-year-old Jermaine Cooper had been shot on Hasbrouck Street in Newburgh around 10:30 p.m. Cooper, of Newburgh, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.Witnesses told police that people inside a white SUV shot Cooper, and police determined that the suspects fled in a Toyota Rav4 toward Route 9W. An officer noticed the SUV and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.The suspects led police on a chase until their SUV crashed near Smith Street and Lent Street in Poughkeepsie. Four men tried to flee from the car on foot by were apprehended.Police said 24-year-old Donnell Johnson, of Poughkeepsie, and 29-year-old Steven Williams, of Arlington, face murder and weapons charges. Eighteen-year-old Kyreem Seiman and 23-year-old Tysheed McPhee, both Poughkeepsie residents, also face weapons charges.An investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.----------