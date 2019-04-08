Man fatally shot in chest in Queens, blood trail leads to suspect

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the man fatally shot in the chest in Queens.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has died after he was shot in the chest in Queens Monday, and authorities have taken the suspected gunman into custody.

It happened around noon at 88th Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

The shooting happened inside an apartment, but the victim was able to make his way to the street for help.

He was rushed in critical condition to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say it appears the victim and the suspect were in the same apartment at the time of the incident.

A blood trail led officers back to the apartment where the shooting happened, and the suspect was taken into custody there.

Charges are pending.

The victim's identity has not been released, and he has only been identified as a man in his 30s or early 40s.

The motive is presently unclear.

----------
